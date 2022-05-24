The new solar module can be purchased with different levels of transparency, depending on the project, with light transmittance ranging between 30% and 40%. It has a power output of 245 W to 300 W and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C.Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar launched a new transparent solar module for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and agrivoltaics at the recent Smarter E event held in Munich, Germany. "The Jinko Transparent Curtain Wall Series is based on our n-type TOPCon HOT2 cell technology," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It can ...

