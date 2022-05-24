- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval shares were down 2% in Stockholm after analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
- • Alfa Laval is likely to experience unfavorable pricing on its existing backlog, which will further dilute margins in coming quarters, Goldman said
- • Price target SEK 209 implies downside of 18% from yesterday's close
- • Alfa Laval's adjusted EBIT margin was steady in Q1 at 17.1%, when sales and profits missed consensus expectations even as orders were higher than expected
- • Supply chain disruptions are likely to continue to delay deliveries, in particular in the Food & Water division but also in Marine, due to the substantial cut to industrial production in China, Goldman said
