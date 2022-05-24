Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
24.05.2022 | 14:57
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) and Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp

PR Newswire

London, May 24

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value(s) and Valuation of Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 23 May 2022 was 344.5p including estimated current period revenue and 341.5p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 29,222,180 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 35,287,462 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Following a revaluation of the Company's investment in Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp, the Company's valuation of the investment has increased by 4.4p per Ordinary share. The increased valuation has been reflected in the unaudited net asset values per Ordinary Share detailed above.

This notice is made by the Directors of the Company and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon publication of this notice on the Regulatory Information Service this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

24 May 2022

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Dr Sandy Nairn

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

