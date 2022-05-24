Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today a private placement of up to 200,000,000 common shares at a price of CDN $0.0025 (USD $0.002) per share for gross proceeds of up to CDN $500,000. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration of Wolverine's Frog Property and Cache River Property located in Labrador, Canada, and general working capital.

For further information on Wolverine's Frog Property and Cache River Property please visit the Project Summary Page of our website at the link below:

http://wolverinetechnologiescorp.com/index56e1.html?page=projects

