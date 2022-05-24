CEO Todd Shapiro will interview Russell Peters later today, May 24th, at 8 PM CET / 2PM ET in front of an invite only audience about Russell's candid journey with Red Light's Therapist Jeff Hamburg





This unique candid Red Light Event will be live streamed on Russell Peters' Twitter account (@TheRealRussellP - 3.9m) plus Todd Shapiro's and Red Light Holland's social media accounts May 24th 2 PM ET





The Live event will be held in a secret central location in a popular Amsterdam hotel with an exclusive VIP party after the Q&A

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce Russell Peters, the company's Chief Creative Officer, currently in Amsterdam, has completed his first psychedelic journey.

Russell Peters and therapist Jeff Hamburg before the Psilocybin Journey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/125102_5c58f74fe4e23862_001full.jpg

Russell carefully used Red Light Holland's premium psilocybin truffles and was guided by Red Light Holland's therapist and expert psychedelic guide Jeff Hamburg. Peters will have a special Q&A session in front of a live audience which will be live-streamed on Russell Peters' Twitter account (@TheRealRussellP - 3.9m followers) plus Todd Shapiro's and Red Light's Holland's social media accounts on May 24th (later today) now that Russell has completed his psychedelic journey.

The Q&A will be hosted by CEO Todd Shapiro and the event will air live on May 24th at 2 PM ET. The Q&A will be followed by an exclusive VIP party.

"We did it! I'm proud, I'm feeling great and I'm excited to share my journey to the world, later today, with my buddy Todd Shapiro," said Red Light CCO Russell Peters.

"Russell joked with me that this was supposed to be his down time on his global comedy tour! I mean here's a guy who just played in Dubai and most recently at Wembley Stadium in London - yet he made invaluable time for all of us at Red Light Holland," said CEO and Director Todd Shapiro. "Please tune in to Russell Peters' Twitter handle - @TheRealRussellP (3.9m followers) or my (@IAmToddyTickles) social media handles (approx 60k followers) or all Red Light Holland social media handles at 2pm ET for the Q&A! And if you miss the livestream don't worry - like a podcast - this will continue to be online for as long as you want to watch or listen to it! Tell your friends and family as we are proud to have a bigger and broader conversation around ending the stigma around psychedelics with the continued hope of helping create positive change."

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

