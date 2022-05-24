Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Advances AI Recruiting Software to Help Source and Hire Talent Faster

Find, reach, and connect with more than 160M candidates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, today announced updates to its artificial intelligence recruiting software platform ("Recruiter.com AI").

Xuan Smith, Recruiter.com's CTO, recently demonstrated the updated components of Recruiter.com AI, which speeds up the sourcing and hiring process, and debuted a new candidate tracking platform for employers.

"I couldn't be more proud to have led the development of our AI recruiting software and our team of talented engineers. Recruiter.com is here to help companies of all sizes, from Fortune 100s to rapidly growing startups, meet their hiring needs effortlessly. These advancements to Recruiter.com AI keep employer needs top of mind, helping to make their hiring journey to finding the perfect candidates as quick and easy as possible," said Xuan Smith.

Updates to the recruiting software platform highlighted by Smith include:

Improved search capability - Search for qualified candidates for job openings by current or previously held job titles, industry, geographic location, hard skills, and more.

- Search for qualified candidates for job openings by current or previously held job titles, industry, geographic location, hard skills, and more. Improved email outreach - Send outreach emails to the most qualified candidates faster. Also, create outreach sequences and A/B test different subject lines to improve engagement with passive candidates.

- Send outreach emails to the most qualified candidates faster. Also, create outreach sequences and A/B test different subject lines to improve engagement with passive candidates. A new candidate tracker dashboard that allows employers to review each candidate's background in one integrated view and quickly approve or deny candidates, further clarifying the candidate search process.

Recruiter.com's new candidate tracker allows companies to manage a candidate pipeline efficiently. The candidate tracker curates a list of potential candidates, reviews candidates' backgrounds and skills in relation to the job, and allows employers to streamline their pipeline by adding notes when deciding which job candidates to select for the interview process.

When paired with the Recruiter.com Recruiters On Demand service, the solution delivers not only qualified and engaged candidates but screened and "ready-to-interview" talent. This enables the employer or in-house talent acquisition team to focus on speaking with ideal candidates rather than on sourcing and screening hundreds of people.

"We now have a diverse base of clients using the Recruiter.com AI service to source and engage talent from a variety of industries and experience levels, including law firms, healthcare providers, media companies, gaming, semiconductor manufacturers and even freelance marketplace platforms," said CEO of Recruiter.com, Evan Sohn.

"Recruiter.com is currently at the epicenter of the job market, helping companies keep up with accelerated churn and improve their talent acquisition while avoiding traditional headhunter or recruiting agency fees. We are proud of our product team's progress with Recruiter.com AI, which will help ensure companies get matched with the best talent possible. We are thrilled to share these technology advancements with you and look forward to all that is to come."

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

