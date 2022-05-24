Shoobx, Inc.: Shoobx and Burkland Partner to Help Startups Scale With Confidence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Shoobx , the equity management company that is reshaping how private companies get started, raise capital, and exit, today announced a partnership with Burkland, a leading provider of outsourced strategic financial services.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices across the United States, Burkland provides strategic financial services for venture-backed startups to help them scale. They offer Fractional CFO, Startup Accounting & Bookkeeping, Tax Services, People Ops, and Financial Due Diligence. The firm has more than 600 active clients across all major verticals, including SaaS, Fintech, Life Sciences and Consumer.

The collaboration combines Shoobx's first-of-its-kind automated equity financing capabilities with Burkland's expertise and resources for scaling companies. Together, the two trusted brands are aligned in helping startups scale faster, and with more confidence.

"Burkland's focus is on helping venture-backed startups build a foundation to scale quickly and confidently," said Jeff Burkland, Founder & CEO, Burkland Associates. "We're excited to partner with Shoobx - another brand that's committed to helping make scaling easier for startups and their investors. Shoobx's fully automated equity financing capability is a perfect complement to the expertise and growth tools we offer at Burkland."

"Shoobx is focused on improving how startups operate and fundraise, which is why Burkland is a natural partnership for Shoobx. They understand how to help startups more confidently and quickly reach their goals," said Jason Furtado, Founder & CEO, Shoobx. "The right expertise and platforms are hard to find, but our partnership will enable startups to select the smartest solutions on the market. Together, we'll continue to help companies prepare for and execute their next financing round, and beyond."

Through the Burkland and Shoobx collaboration, startups have everything they need to scale their business, letting founders focus on building their startup and achieving their vision.

Shoobx's robust network of partners is aligned on a mission to make fundraising and scaling easier for startups, investors, and attorneys. Visit www.shoobx.com/partnerships to learn more.

About Shoobx

Shoobx is an equity management platform that provides an automated cap table and data room to help private companies streamline day-to-day business processes and make financings easier. By focusing on data integrity and risk reduction, the Shoobx platform streamlines everything from employee onboarding to issuing equity grants to maintaining a dynamic cap table, enabling companies to grow rapidly while staying financing-ready. Thousands of executives, investors, and attorneys rely on Shoobx to get paperwork right the first time and make legal diligence easy and fast.

Automate your next round at shoobx.com .

Partnerships Contact: Jason Hammond

About Burkland

Burkland provides strategic financial services for venture-back startups to help them scale. The firm offers Fractional CFO, Startup Accounting & Bookkeeping, Tax Services, People Ops, and Financial Due Diligence. Contact: M. Reynolds Morgan, rmorgan@burklandassociates.com

###

For further information, please contact:

Cassandra Cattabriga | York IE | cassandra@york.ie

SOURCE: Shoobx, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702039/Shoobx-and-Burkland-Partner-to-Help-Startups-Scale-With-Confidence