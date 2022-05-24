Successful Global Customer Deployments and Increasing Demand Drive Tighter Integration and Expanded Availability of Theta Lake Security and Compliance Integration for All RingCentral MVP Applications

RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) customers have access to FREE Advanced Archiving and eDiscovery capabilities included in RingCentral subscriptions

FREE Advanced Archiving extends to RingCentral Global Service Providers

Builds upon momentum from Theta Lake's $50 million Series B announcement, including RingCentral Venture's participation

Theta Lake, a leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, today announced its expanded integration with RingCentral to include a free version of Theta Lake's Security and Compliance Suite. The native integration provides advanced archiving and search capabilities to enable more efficient business preservation and supervision of all RingCentral MVP communications, including voice, RingCentral Video, team messaging, SMS, faxes, and more. This offering also extends to RingCentral's Global Service Providers platform, including AT&T Office Hand, Avaya Cloud Office, BT, Telus, Unify Office and more.

Theta Lake is a RingCentral Premier Partner for over three years and more recently, RingCentral expanded their partnership by investing in Theta Lake's $50 million Series B Funding. Theta Lake provides RingCentral customers with efficient, effective, and affordable compliance review, supervision, and archiving on large volumes of RingCentral recordings. With this latest expansion, RingCentral MVP customers now have access to free, advanced security, and compliance across all RingCentral recorded content. Through Theta Lake's AI-based compliance and archiving, this free offering makes it easier for RingCentral customers to leverage Theta Lake's award-winning archive, purpose-built for modern communications.

"Theta Lake has created an integrated solution that helps our customers adhere to communication retention and supervision policies while navigating and complying with external regulations," said Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral. "Theta Lake continues to deliver best-in-class, industry-leading compliance solutions to RingCentral customers to support all digital communications. Theta Lake addresses our customers' need to detect regulatory and corporate risks within RingCentral communications and expands compliance supervision to all RingCentral content."

As a RingCentral Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner and winner of RingCentral's ISV of the Year award in 2020 for its collaboration security and compliance solutions, Theta Lake enables RingCentral customers to more easily comply with regulatory requirements, including SEC 17a-4, Freedom of Information Act, FERPA, and MiFID II. Theta Lake also provides RingCentral customers with customizable workflows to efficiently scale the compliance review and supervision process for organizations of any size, while its threat detection capabilities help teams prioritize remediation of data leakage and security risks.

Additional paid offerings within Theta Lake's RingCentral integration modules include:

Theta Lake for RingCentral App Archiving; Archive Connector; Supervision for RingCentral messaging, SMS, faxes, voice, and video.

Rich eDiscovery and Search Capabilities Theta Lake offers robust eDiscovery capabilities across hundreds of search filters and metadata, as well as free-form text search across what is spoken (voice transcript), shown on screen (screen share, webcam), shared (files/documents), or written.

Comprehensive Capture for RingCentral MVP Messaging, Voice and Audio Conferencing, RingCentral Video, SMS, and Fax

AI-based surveillance of recordings to automate risk detection and data leakage, supervise agents' phone calls, and be alerted of HR violations.

Seamless connection to legacy email archives and cloud storage systems, including AWS and Azure.

"RingCentral has been an incredible partner and we are thrilled to continue advancing our strategic partnership with RingCentral. We have seen tremendous market success with RingCentral, experiencing over 1,700% growth in customer bookings from our joint customers since 2019 and this free offering creates an even more seamless way to access our integrated Security and Compliance Suite," said Anthony Cresci, SVP of Finance, Business Development, and Operations at Theta Lake. "We're looking forward to continuing our work with RingCentral to provide safe, secure, and compliance collaboration for all."

To find out more about Theta Lake's Free, Advanced and Integrated Archiving and eDiscovery offerings for RingCentral, click here.

ABOUT THETA LAKE

Theta Lake's multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing over 45 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005481/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Shikoff

RH Strategic for Theta Lake

thetalakepr@rhstrategic.com

267-300-7190