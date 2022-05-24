Continuing expansion, Syncro also announces VAT capabilities for UK partners

Syncro, a leading Remote Monitoring Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced new improvements to its OS Patch Management functionality.

To provide greater flexibility, security, and customization, Syncro increased the granularity users have of what patches they want to install, and more importantly, if, when, and how to install them. It is important to be in full control of what updates are installed on endpoints to ensure they are postured correctly, and avoid the risk of potentially problematic, lower priority patches.

MSPs require this level of control to provide the best balance of security and risk for their customers. Now, the security patches will be broken down by severity, and quality patches by category, each with its own approval settings to provide partners with options that best fit their needs.

This new functionality includes:

The ability to block patches by KB

Block patches globally or at individual policy levels

Users can customize based on Severity or Category of KB with expanded capabilities Allow, Reject, and now Defer

Expanded information on Asset records

"MSPs require flexibility and granular control in the way they manage the health and security of endpoints they manage," said Bill Mrochek, VP of Product, Syncro. "Syncro continues to add sophisticated options to features, like OS patching, to scale with the complexity of the fleets under our customer's care. Now organizations can manage devices as fluidly as their business operates."

Syncro also announced product enhancements for its UK partners, allowing users to set sales tax settings in accordance with their region to reduce complexity and free up time. This comes as the company has devoted additional resources to expand its UK presence, such as increasing support presence for regional business hours.

Both developments are symbolic of Syncro's rapid growth and devotion to solving partners' pain points. In recent months, Syncro announced the hire of new CEO Emily Glass, announced a built-in integration with Splashtop to power remote access, and acquired Watchman Monitoring to enhance the suite of out-of-the-box support for monitoring Mac devices.

"Syncro's mission is to deliver innovative solutions to empower MSPs to start, run, and grow their businesses, regardless of location," said Emily Glass, CEO, Syncro. "Our recent actions reflect that vision, and will allow us to better help users navigate growth and scale their businesses."

