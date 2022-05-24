Global team takes holistic portfolio approach to help global businesses and firms take advantage of the full range of expert solutions to drive growth and productivity.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced it has established a Global Accounts Team under the leadership of Renee Davis-Malott, Vice President of Global Accounts, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. The newly created team supports global corporations and global professional service firms and their clients with expert solutions from all units, segments, and geographies.

"I am very excited to lead this dynamic team with a focus on the largest professional service firms and corporations in the world," said Renee Davis-Malott, Vice President of Global Accounts, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Our new structure enables Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting to bring the full value of our extensive portfolio of solutions and services to advance our clients' global strategies and goals. It also creates new opportunities to partner together to drive value for their clients and within their organizations."

Taking a holistic global portfolio approach, the Global Accounts Team is the primary business lead responsible for the overall account strategy and develops and manages meaningful relationships with key decision makers across the client's entire portfolio. By fully understanding each customer's strategy, workflows, unique challenges and business goals, the team tailors expert solutions to help improve efficiency, drive increased productivity, and deliver a better experience for their staff and clients.

Through strong relationships and the deployment of expert solutions, the Global Accounts Team sees improved adoption of expert solutions across a broader ecosystem of business and firms, and an expansion of strategic joint efforts and alliances.

Examples of the impact of the Global Accounts Team include:

An agreement with PwC Greece to advance the TeamMate global internal audit solutions from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting in the Greek market.

An extension of a strategic alliance between EY and CCH Tagetik that utilizes a single CCH Tagetik platform expands to the Italy and Belgium market.

