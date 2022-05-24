Radiation Hardened Electronics Market worth $1.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component (Mixed Signal ICs, Processors & Controllers, Memory, Power Management), Manufacturing Techniques (RHBD, RHBP), Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing technology advancements in multicore processors for military and space-grade applications is driving the market for radiation hardened electronics. Moreover, increasing demand for electronic systems that can withstand a severe nuclear environment; and rising intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities across the globe plays a key role in driving the growth of the radiation hardened electronics market

"Power electronics component to hold the largest size of radiation hardened electronics market during the forecast period"

The power electronics in component segment is expected to account for the larger size of the radiation hardened electronics market throughout the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven with the increasing use of MOSFET power electronic in space and high reliability applications owing to its high durability against high-energy-charged particles and ionizing radiation. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on accelerating the performance of MOSFET devices for space applications. For instance, IR HiRel (US), a private subsidiary of Infineon Technologies AG (US) offers the Si MOSFET device which helps improve the system's efficiency and reduce cost per bit in the high throughput of satellites. The R9 MOSFET also supports satellite designers with a wide range of gate drivers and improved current capabilities.

"COTS in product type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period"

The radiation hardened electronics market for COTS segment holds for the majority of the share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing development in low-cost nanosatellites has accelerated the growth opportunities for COTS product type. COTS also delivers attractive signal processing designs that further increase their adoption among military space missions. COTS offers an attractive option to decrease the cost in space applications as they can be replaced with pin out compatible ceramic packages, which offer the same functionality as the original device. This helps to achieve significant cost savings and reduces the risk and development time.

"North America expected to dominate the radiation hardened market during the forecast period"

The North America region accounted for the largest share of radiation hardened electronics market in the forecast period. This dominance and growth are driven by the increasing demand for radiation-hardened components in commercial and military satellite applications. The Department of Defense (DoD) and other commercial industries in the US require reliable radiation-hardened microelectronics to support programs such as nuclear modernization efforts and satellites. The US government is continuously taking efforts to maintain and expand domestic capabilities in the manufacture of radiation-hardened microelectronic components. For instance, in December 2021, the US government issued an authorization for the utilization of the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III to expand and strengthen the domestic industrial base for radiation-hardened microelectronics.

Key players in the radiation hardened electronics market are Microchip Technology Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Xilinx, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), and TTM Technologies, Inc. (US). SMEs/startups covered in the study are Cobham Limited (UK), Analog Devices, Inc (US), Data Devices Corporation (US), 3D Plus (France), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), PCB Piezotronics, Inc (US), Vorago (US), Micropac Industries, Inc (US), GSI technology, Inc (US), Everspin Technologies Inc (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), AiTech (US), Microelectronics Research Development Corporation (US), Space Micro, Inc (US), and Triad Semiconductor ( US).

