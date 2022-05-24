InspereX Appoints Institutional Sales Executive to Fixed Income Team

Industry Veteran to Support Flourishing Fixed Income Sales & Trading Desk

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / InspereXSM, the new tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Rocco Ditrani has joined the firm's Fixed Income Division as Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales. Mr. Ditrani will report to John Tolar, Head of Fixed Income Sales.

"We're delighted to welcome Rocco to our growing team," said Mr. Tolar. "Rocco is a seasoned industry veteran with a long track record of assisting financial institutions, public funds, and asset managers in fulfilling their investment needs and goals. He will be a tremendous asset to our firm."

Based in Chicago, Mr. Ditrani will develop new and existing client relationships as a part of the firm's ongoing fixed income sales and trading expansion.

Mr. Ditrani began his career with Northern Trust Securities, Inc., where he served for nearly 30 years as Senior Vice President, Fixed Income Trading and Sales. Previously, he worked for Grant Thornton LLP, where he was a CPA and provided audit and tax services for financial institutions.

Speaking to Mr. Ditrani's appointment, Laura Elliott, Co-Head of Fixed Income at InspereX, said: "Rocco's skills and expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our team's capabilities and commitment to offering unmatched client service. Rocco's contributions will help support our strong momentum and growth in the institutional marketplace; we're very excited to welcome him aboard."

Mr. Ditrani earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University. Mr. Ditrani also holds FINRA security licenses Series 7 and 63.

InspereX has added nine new senior professionals to its fixed income division since finalizing the merger between Incapital LLC and 280 CapMarkets in July 2021.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

