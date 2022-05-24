ARMA International and The Information Governance Professional Board Announce Updates to The IGP Certification Exam

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information, announced today significant updates to the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification. Beginning in July 2022, professionals in information governance, information management, as well as information security, technology, and privacy will have access to the new IGP Certification Exam which maintains the highest standards in accordance with ISO 17024.

The IGP is the premier certification focused exclusively on the high-level, strategic practice of information governance. The IGP designation is a requirement for many roles today, including the roles of Director of Information Governance, Information Governance Manager, Information Manager, Director of Information, Director of Information Management, Chief Data Officer (CDO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Chief Privacy Officer (CPO), among others.

"ARMA International and the IGP Board have been working diligently over the last six months updating the IGP Certification Exam to bolster the careers of our members and build their future path," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "This prestigious industry certification demonstrates the strategic perspective and the requisite knowledge a leader needs to leverage information for maximum value while reducing the costs and mitigating the risks associated with this critical organizational asset."

Under the leadership of Immediate Past President Jason Stearns, who helped to create the certification program in 2012, ARMA conducted a revalidation study with a licensed psychometrician, ran a job task analysis survey, drafted a revalidation report, created an updated exam blueprint, conducted an item writing and item review workshop, created a new item bank, and developed the exam form. ARMA International began pilot testing the updated IGP exam on May 1, 2022.

The new examination blueprint for the certification includes the following eight sections of content with the specific duties and tasks:

Steering Committee - Information Governance Leadership (IGP) and Management, Business Units, Technology, Legal, Risk/Compliance, Privacy and Security. Authorities - Organizational Culture, Risk Tolerance, Regulations, Standards/Best Practices, Privacy Requirements, and Internal Authoritative Framework. Supports - Project Management, Communications, Organizational Learning & Training, and Help Desk/FAQ's. Procedural Framework - Policies, Procedures, Rules, and Guidelines; Roles, Benchmarking and Accountability. Capabilities - Information Access, Protection, Privacy, and Search. Information Lifecycle - Capture, Collaboration, Version Control, Retention, Legal Holds and eDiscovery, and Disposition. Architecture (i.e., Strategic) - Information and Technology Architecture, Taxonomy, Metadata, and Formats and Protocols. Infrastructure (i.e., Logistical and operational) - Application and Software Content Services and APIs, Information Transport, Storage Platforms, and Information Security.

During ARMA International's InfoCon trade show and conference, Jason Stearns, CRM, IGP, CIPP/US, CIPM, Senior Consultant for Information Governance, Data Privacy, and Records Management for Arrayo will lead a full day Information Governance Implementation Model (IGIM) workshop which offers the fundamental knowledge for the IGP Certification. The workshop will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 9 am - 5 pm at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. For more information, click here.

"While the IGIM Pre-Conference Workshop is not an IGP Certification Exam prep course, many of the same principals are discussed and therefore this is a highly recommended workshop to attend for anyone interested in taking the IGP Exam," said Jason Stearns. "The IGIM is a useful tool used to connect various stakeholders of information governance, bridge policy and technology through common understanding and unified implementation, and foundational concepts needed to advance a career as an IGP. The IGIM v.2.0 was released in April 2022, and this workshop will provide a deep dive into the changes to the model and the IG profession overall."

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

