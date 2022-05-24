The "Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sizes the opportunity within Switzerland's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of the country's HNW investors.

HNW individuals in Switzerland are predominantly high-earning professional males, while entrepreneurs and female HNWs represent a lucrative target segment for wealth managers. In a highly matured and sophisticated market such as this, discretionary mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand.

A burgeoning appetite for digitized and automated solutions such as robo-advice, the upcoming transfer of wealth between generations, and the growing demand for ESG and alternative investments provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers.

Report Scope:

Expats constitute 14.9% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements

Robo-advice accounts for just 3.3% of the Swiss HNW portfolio. Robo-advisory services are at a very nascent stage of development in the HNW space in Switzerland, but they are slowly gaining traction

Swiss HNW individuals spread their investments in line with the European average, with equities, bonds, and property dominating

Key Report Benefits:

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using the publisher's data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from publisher data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals

Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by Swiss HNW investors and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

UBS Wealth Management

Swissquote

HSBC

