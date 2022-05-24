DGAP-News: Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES AGM & PROPOSED RE-BRANDING STRATEGY
TORONTO, ON (May 24, 2022) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually for all Shareholders on June 23, 2022 via Lumi. The Management Information Circular for the AGM has been mailed today to all Shareholders as of the record date of May 9, 2022 . For more information regarding the AGM and the matters to be voted on, Shareholders are encouraged to read the full Circular that is available on our Corporate Website and on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Furthermore, the Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to receipt of Shareholder approval at the AGM, the Company is planning to change its name to Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. This is in response to recent and projected future growth resulting in a renewal of its corporate vision. Announcements revolving around such re-branding will be forthcoming after the AGM if shareholder approval has been received.
"The proposed name change more accurately depicts what we do as a Company, both now and in the future" stated Marc Murnaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris. Our recently announced acquisitions also present us with an opportunity to re-brand across all of our platforms and jurisdictions."
About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
Polaris Infrastructure Inc. is a Toronto-based company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The Company operates a 72 MW (net) geothermal facility in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with approximately 5 MW (net), 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) capacity, each. The Company also owns two solar projects in Panama with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.
