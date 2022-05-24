Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Emerging Technology Insider Releases New TechTalks Video Interview with Pressure BioSciences' CEO Richard T. Schumacher

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that Emerging Technology Insider, a leading global source for business and financial opportunities of technology companies, has released a new TechTalks video interview featuring Richard T. Schumacher, CEO and Founder of Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

PBI is a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food/beverage industries. The interview focused on PBI's recent initiation of an Early Access Program for its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform for the processing of oil-based active ingredients into water soluble, highly bioavailable, long-term stable nanoemulsions.

The TechTalks video can be viewed at www.EmergingTechnologyInsider.com. It can also be accessed through the following link: TechTalks.PBI.052422.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

