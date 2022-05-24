New compatibility helps enterprise retail businesses scale faster and more easily with the creation and management of multiple storefronts within a single BigCommerce store

Klevu is pleased to announce compatibility with BigCommerce Multi-Storefront, a new feature that helps enterprise retail businesses new to BigCommerce, scale smarter and grow faster by efficiently creating and managing multiple storefronts within a single BigCommerce store.

Klevu has been verified as Multi-Storefront compatible, along with a select group of partners to form the ideal BigCommerce tech stack for enterprise ecommerce businesses with multiple storefront requirements.

Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce says "this powerful new capability gives merchants the flexibility to grow their brand, segment and geographic scope within the scalable context of a single account."

Multi-Storefront Product Discovery with BigCommerce and Klevu highlights:

B2B and B2C Use the same inventory and optimize product discovery on trade and direct-to-consumer ecommerce websites from a single BigCommerce control panel.

Omnichannel Set up different products for each channel, sharing the same inventory. Set up an in-store kiosk, an app, a campaign microsite, and more from the same BigCommerce control panel.

Brand with multiple brands Retail groups can manage multiple branded storefronts from a single control panel. Manage which products are available on each storefront.

Klevu powers product discovery including search, product recommendations, and category merchandising on hundreds of BigCommerce stores such as Sarah Raven, Bulk Candy Store, Dr. Barbara Sturm Skincare and Grenson.

"BigCommerce Multi-storefront delivers powerful capabilities for our merchants to grow their business through unique storefronts for their brand, segment, and region. Enabling advanced search on these storefronts is crucial to their growth strategy. We appreciate Klevu for being a trusted partner and their commitment to innovating with us in bringing the best-in-class solutions to our joint customers." Sachin Wadhawan, VP, Tech Partnerships at BigCommerce

Nilay Oza, CEO, Klevu, said, "With Klevu and BigCommerce, brands looking to optimize their websites can ensure that the full scope of their product range is being leveraged specifically for the audience of various storefront channels, to enable high intent and spontaneous product discovery."

Learn more and get started: Multi-Storefront Compatible (bigcommerce.com)

About Klevu

You've probably already used Klevu to discover a product online. Klevu's proprietary technology increases conversion, reduces bounce rates and drives loyalty for more than 3,000 leading global brands, including Puma, Fred Perry, Paul Smith, Avon, Stussy, Pfaltzgraff, and Native. Klevu is an AI Search and Discovery Platform that leverages AI, Natural Language Processing and User Behavior Analytics to elevate the search experience, and automatically re-merchandise category listing pages and product recommendations. Retailers that use Klevu's full Product Discovery Platform provide unparalleled customer experience, and achieve 37% more revenue per web session than those that don't.

Founded in Finland in 2013, Klevu has offices located in the UK, the US, India, Finland, Australia and Sweden. The end-to-end discovery and search solution is easy to configure, optimize and maintain, and can be integrated with major ecommerce platforms in as little as a few hours. For total creative control and headless ecommerce technologies, robust APIs and SDKs are available. For more information, please visit schedule a demo at klevu.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

