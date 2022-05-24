Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 24
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
|1. Claire Denton
2. Kathy Quashie
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|1. Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary (PDMR)
2. Chief Growth Officer (PDMR)
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Executive Plan 2021
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|370,593
|2. Kathy Quashie, Chief Growth Officer
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|395,680
|d) Aggregated information
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|766,273
e) Date of transaction
20 May 2022
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
The nil-cost options were awarded to Claire Denton and Kathy Quashie to compensate them for share option awards that they forfeited on leaving their previous employment.
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de