Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Claire Denton

2. Kathy Quashie

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary (PDMR)

2. Chief Growth Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 370,593 2. Kathy Quashie, Chief Growth Officer Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 395,680 d) Aggregated information

Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 766,273 e) Date of transaction





20 May 2022 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

The nil-cost options were awarded to Claire Denton and Kathy Quashie to compensate them for share option awards that they forfeited on leaving their previous employment.