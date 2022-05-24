Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for equity rights (TO) in Spherio Group AB (publ) (258/22)

As from May 25, 2022, equity rights (TO) in Spherio Group AB (publ) will be listed under its new short names. Current short name: YAYTRD TO1 New short name: SFERIO TO1 Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015530571 Unchanged Order book ID: 216108 Current short name: YAYTRD TO2 New short name: SFERIO TO2 Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015530589 Unchanged Order book ID: 216109 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB