Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
24.05.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for equity rights (TO) in Spherio Group AB (publ) (258/22)

As from May 25, 2022, equity rights (TO) in Spherio Group AB (publ) will be
listed under its new short names. 

Current short name:    YAYTRD TO1 
New short name:      SFERIO TO1 
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0015530571
Unchanged Order book ID: 216108   



Current short name:    YAYTRD TO2 
New short name:      SFERIO TO2 
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0015530589
Unchanged Order book ID: 216109   

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
