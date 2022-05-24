Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
24.05.2022 | 17:27
Ananda Developments Plc - Exercise of Warrants

London, May 24

24 May 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Ananda announces that 1,474,697 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of warrants at 0.45p per share. The proceeds received by the Company will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Monday, 30 May 2022.

Following this issue, the Company has 805,674,033 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 805,674,033 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0) 7463 686 497
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

Ananda, through its 50% owned subsidiary, DJT Plants Limited, was granted a Home Office licence in May 2021 to grow >0.2% THC cannabis in a new research facility to breed and stabilise 65 strains.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/

