South Africa National Football Team announces new partnership with online neo-broker Banxso.com

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - South Africa senior men's national football team, Bafana Bafana, has announced a new global partnership with newly launched Banxso.com to become the national team's "Official Online Trading Partner".





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/125025_6618cc7ef43faad6_001full.jpg

Banxso is an award winning, FSCA regulated South African multi-asset brokerage company that focuses on providing advanced financial services such as zero commission trading.

Since its inception, Banxso has made giant strides to become the top South African broker, developing a reputation for its innovative, customer-focused approach and advanced technology.

Using the Banxso trading platform, traders can buy and sell fractional shares on international markets with ZERO commission, trade major global currencies, and speculate on commodities like oil, gold and silver. The Banxso platform also includes cutting edge features out of the box such as AI automatic decision tools and social trading features for those who don't want to trade on their own. The Banxso platform has endless integrations to world leading trading providers such as MetaTrader, TipRanks, Trading Central and ZuluTrade - all free when opening an account.

The partnership will help Banxso create awareness of its new brand and through branding across the Bafana Bafana calendar season, content on the South African Football Association (SAFA) website and also through activations with customers and fans online and at various events, with a range of exclusive offers and promotions.

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, said he was "excited at the latest venture and hoped the partnership would grow from strength to strength with time."

"We are delighted to launch this new partnership with Banxso. We have been impressed by Banxso's ambition and drive to build such a successful business from just a start-up and see parallels between them and Bafana Bafana in how they strive for success. With their recent launch, we recognise that this is an exciting time for Banxso and Bafana Bafana partnership. This is a new and innovative chapter for all of us," added Dr Jordaan.

Michael Salomon, Chief Commercial Officer at Banxso, said: "At Banxso we're all about giving our customers the edge. As we started looking into launching our brand, we felt there were many similarities in partnering with our senior men's national team as we move towards gaining that competitive edge and Bafana Bafana personifies this on and off the field."

