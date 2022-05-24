The firm won IMD/IRD Awards 2022 in the Most Innovative Market Data Project category with dxFeed Unusual Options Screener?a powerful platform enabling real-time identification of unusual trades in options markets with artificial intelligence-powered filtration

We are proud to announce that dxFeed has been named Most Innovative Market Data Project in the WatersTechnology 2022 Inside Market Data Inside Reference Data awards honors. dxFeed is a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry in traditional and crypto markets. The awards also recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data, and enterprise data management.

The firm won in the Most Innovative Market Data Project category with dxFeed Unusual Options Screener. This is a powerful platform enabling real-time identification of unusual trades in options markets with artificial intelligence-powered filtration. This highly configurable unusual options activity (UOA) screening tool is based on dxFeed's machine learning study with unsupervised learning to identify unusual trades. The research aimed to filter out unusual options trades from the options trade tape. Trained over OPRA trades data, the final model has the area Under the ROC curve score at 0.99!

"This award doesn't just recognize dxFeed as the best among some of the greatest companies and major industry players. It also highlights us as a modern company that strives to bring innovations to the market providing great service to our customers. This honor confirms we're on the right track," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed.

The awards were announced on May 17 in New York. Read more about the Inside Market Data Inside Reference Data Awards 2022 winners here.

This is not the first time dxFeed has been awarded such a high honor. In 2020, the company won IMD/IRD Awards in the following category: Best Data Analytics Technology Provider.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. The firm primarily focuses on delivering financial information and services to buy-and sell-side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

