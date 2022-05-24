Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the signing of a commercial agreement with Auchan for the management of more than 2,000 pallets within its distribution logistics center.

Auchan Retail France intends to accelerate the adoption of handling robots and has chosen BALYO to provide autonomous storage and retrieval of 2,000 high-rack pallets within its logistics platform.

As a reminder, the site inaugurated in 2021 is operational with a fleet of robots since 2021 fall. It is a traditional logistics module formerly operated by a 3PL, which has been transformed since then to handle the movement of pallets "dock to dock" in a totally autonomous way. Delivery and storage operations are carried out in real conditions, representative of those of logistics warehouses or production sites.

This partnership with Auchan includes the storage and retrieval of more than 2,000 pallets for a 6-month period, which can be renewed, based on an "as a service" pallet movement offer, i.e. paid for storage and pallet movement. The pallets will be stored for 3 weeks in narrow (1.9m) aisles for reach robot (3.1m), with up to 200 pallets stored per day over an 8-hour period.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, says: "We are delighted to welcome such a prestigious retailer as Auchan as part of our operations. With this site, BALYO had launched a unique project in order to provide a logistics platform in real situation for its future customers. This collaboration was initiated end of April and will allow Auchan's teams to follow the simplicity of use and the added value that BALYO robots bring to complex and diversified logistic environments, especially at high heights. More specifically, this contract allows operational teams to be in close and immediate contact with robots, to reduce the learning curve in robotics by several months, even years, and to commit themselves with full knowledge of the situation. In the industrial world, the impossibility of short-term in situ confrontation with robots can extend to more than 12 months the period between the initial discussions and the actual launching of the robots. In the scope of this contract, less than 3 weeks elapsed between the first discussions and the placing in storage and the teams learn immediately".

Next financial release: sales of first half of 2022 on July 21, 2022.

ABOUT BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.8 million in 2021. For more information, visit www.balyo.

