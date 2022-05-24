Revenue: +2.4%

Growth in international business: +10.0%

Prodware

IFRS Revenue Unaudited data in M€ 2021 2022 Variation 1st quarter 44.6 45.7 +2.4%

Positive Business Trend in Uncertain Market

In Q1 of 2022, Prodware generated €45.7 million in revenue compared to €44.6 million in Q1 of 2021, a 2.4% increase. The group's robust business model and solid operational units contributed to this increase in revenue despite the international tensions that weigh on the market and the potential risks of inflation that are unconducive to investment.

Revenue from the Business Software Development Deployment activity show a 4.2% increase brought on by new customer projects with revenue reaching €17.7 million making up 38% of the global revenue.

Revenue from the Software Vendor activity per se has also increased by 3.0% reaching €15.7 million.

Sales of SaaS-based solutions amounted to €12.3 million remaining fairly stable compared to the previous fiscal year, making up 28% of the global revenue.

International business is doing quite well especially in Germany and Spain with growth curves of 10.0% during this period reaching €24.2 million.

Outlook

In 2022, Prodware will continue to develop its Consulting, Software Development, Integration and Managed Services activities supporting the digital transformation journey of companies. The group will accelerate the initiatives undertaken to continue developing growth in revenue of SaaS sales and very high added-value services, particularly in Consulting and Managed Services.

Next Publication: Revenue of first half of 2022: July 20th, 2022 after market close.

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance, and business service industries.

The Prodware group includes more than 1,065 employees across 15 countries. It generated revenues of €165.5 million in 2021. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

For more information: www.prodware-group.com

