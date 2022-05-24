NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Fastighets AB Balder (170/22)

The Board of Directors of Fastighets AB Balder (Balder), with the support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 12, 2022, decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by six (6) new ordinary shares (6:1). The Ex-date is May 25, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Balder (BALDB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070996