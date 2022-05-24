Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Frankfurt
24.05.22
21:20 Uhr
42,310 Euro
+0,350
+0,83 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,51042,33021:34
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2022 | 17:53
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Fastighets AB Balder (170/22)

The Board of Directors of Fastighets AB Balder (Balder), with the support of
the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 12, 2022,
decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by
six (6) new ordinary shares (6:1). The Ex-date is May 25, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in Balder (BALDB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070996
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.