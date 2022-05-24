R&D Day will take place virtually on June 7 th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm (CEST)/ 3:00 pm-5:00 pm (GMT) 10:00 am-12:00 pm (EST)

from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm (CEST)/ 3:00 pm-5:00 pm (GMT) 10:00 am-12:00 pm (EST) Event will feature expert-led discussions on the microbiome and its potential to improve cancer therapy in hemato-oncology and immuno-oncology

MaaT Pharma's management to share latest clinical data on key assets, as well as research and manufacturing strategies aiming to establish the Company as a leader in the microbiome industry

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer today announced that it will host its first R&D Day for analysts and investors to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 from 4:00 pm CEST (10:00 am EST) to 6:00 pm CEST (12:00 pm EST).

MaaT Pharma's speakers will discuss the microbiome's potential in cancer therapy and the latest clinical results of MaaT013 and MaaT033. They will also present the Company's innovative proprietary drug discovery platform, the next generation of products MaaT03X and the construction of Europe's largest cGMP manufacturing facility for Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies.

In addition to the presentations by MaaT Pharma's senior team, the R&D Day will feature talks from world renowned scientists and physicians including:

Dr. Joël Doré Research Director, INRAE; Scientific Director, MetaGenoPolis and Scientific Advisor to MaaT Pharma, France

"MaaT Pharma's inaugural R&D Day is an opportunity to bring together world-renowned scientists and our talented internal team to share MaaT Pharma's innovative research and highlight our unique positioning in the microbiome space," said Hervé Affagard, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MaaT Pharma. "Since our successful IPO in November 2021, we have delivered on the key milestones we had defined and we continue to progress, with the ambition to leverage the microbiome for the benefit of millions of patients fighting cancer."

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Please note that all the presentations are in English with French subtitles. The webcast will be made available on the Company's website after the event.

To register for the event, please click here.

If you have any questions, please contact us at invest@maat-pharma.com

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

