Automaker Geely has commissioned a new polysilicon factory in northern China, while ET Solar has opened a new 5 GW wafer factory in Vietnam. Poly giant GCL Technology, meanwhile, has confirmed that its board might issue common stock for a Chinese listing.Geely Automotive has announced that its first polysilicon manufacturing facility has begun production in Gucheng, Hebei province. The factory currently has an annual capacity of 2,000 metric tons (MT) and is expected to reach 52,000 MT by the end of this year. ET Solar has signed an agreement to build a 5 GW wafer plant with the government of ...

