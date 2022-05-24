DGAP-News: Energy Capital & Power / Key word(s): Conference

Energy Capital & Power: AU Chair and President of Senegal H.E. Macky Sall to Open MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference in September 2022



24.05.2022 / 18:15

AU Chair and President of Senegal H.E. Macky Sall to Open MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference in September 2022 This year's edition encompasses the theme, "The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policymaking," a subject on which H.E Macky Sall has been fiercely outspoken throughout his term DAKAR, Senegal, May 24, 2022/APO Group/ - H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), will deliver the opening ceremony welcome address at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference, organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com), on 1 to 2 September 2022. Representing Africa's official energy event and hosting the regional community, both Senegal and its MSGBC counterparts are formally inviting the international community to be there as the conference discusses investments in the region and Africa's position on oil, gas and renewables ahead of COP 27. Held at the Centre international de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, the conference will take place under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum & Energies and in partnership with the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org), COS-Petrogaz, Petrosen and INPG. Hosted in Senegal, the destination of large-scale oil and gas developments, the conference is centered around the region's pipeline of sizeable hydrocarbon and renewable projects, emphasizing the role these developments will play in meeting domestic demand while addressing global energy needs. With gas top of the agenda in the region, this year's edition encompasses the theme, "The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policymaking," a subject on which H.E Macky Sall has been fiercely outspoken throughout his term. In his inaugural speech as chair of the AU, H.E. President Macky Sall called for a just energy transition which opens up the exploitation of clean hydrocarbons such as gas for industrialization, along with improved access to development finance for the continent. Backed by developments such as the 15 trillion cubic feet (tcf) Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) (https://bit.ly/3PJ3yVE) project coming online in 2023, the 20 tcf Yakaar-Teranga field development, expected to reach a final investment decision in 2023, as well as the introduction of numerous licensing rounds expected to kickstart exploration and production, the MSGBC region's domestic gas play is both strong and highly attractive. As new abundant natural resource reserves are discovered across the region, there has never been a more prescient time to unite leaders, industry professionals and executives in discussions on investment and policy, decarbonization and technology. Senegal itself has a dozen offshore blocks open for lease, Mauritania has 19, The Gambia has two onshore and four offshore blocks under exploration, Guinea-Bissau has recently licensed 11 offshore blocks of its own, whilst Guinea-Conakry is only now entering the extractive energy field with reserves unknown. In this regard, the entire MSGBC region is ready and open for business, with regional leaders inviting international companies and governments to partner, invest and sign deals to reshape the MSGBC landscape on the back of gas. The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference 2022 steps into this picture in response to increased interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop and succeed in Africa, focusing on enhancing regional partnerships and spurring investment. Already there has been some success in this area with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany meeting with H.E. President Macky Sall this week, discussing a potential gas deal between the two nations. As this agreement takes off, other MSGBC countries are calling for more European nations to follow suite, with MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2022 representing the best platform to cement such partnerships. Gathering together leading policymakers and with the Senegalese Energy Minister, H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, in attendance, the event will be one of the first big opportunities to re-engage and connect with investors following COP26 and before COP27, where the African continent and its energy industry will stand in the spotlight. The conference represents the official meeting place of stakeholders from across the oil, gas and renewable sectors, making it the most suitable platform to discuss Africa's energy narrative ahead of COP27. Preparing for the COP27 conference, the region must show solidarity in its energy narrative, advocating for the need to balance the transition to renewables with the volume of power generation capacity held by oil and gas. H.E. Macky Sall's Emerging Senegal Plan seeks to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030, five years ahead of the SDG7 target, requiring a resilient, agile mix of renewables and gas-based power. Accordingly, the region is inviting African companies, energy leaders and policymakers, as well as international delegations, investors and energy majors, to come to MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2022, the premier platform for the discussion on MSGBC project pipelines and gas play, Europe-Africa gas deals, and the African narrative energy ahead of COP27. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power. About the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2022 conference:

Under the patronage of H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power will once again take place in Dakar, Senegal, with the event serving as a catalyst for investment and multi-sector development in 2022.

