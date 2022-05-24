The TSM Trading Academy is Teaching Many People the Necessary Tools and Skills To Become Successful Traders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / The Trading Academy, TSM Trading , was founded with the mission to train people who want to be professional traders completely from scratch. With the academy, they can learn the theory, practice and have the necessary follow-up, to develop their trading style.

The people behind TSM Academy are Antonio Iskandar and Elie Farage Ojeda , professional traders based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. They are committed to changing lives by putting to use their knowledge to train successful traders.

"Trading is a profession that requires effort, dedication, practice and discipline to gradually grow your account and eventually live from trading. Unfortunately, many people 'venture' to start trading without experience because they want to make 'quick money' and the only thing they achieve is to lose their money." The founders explain.

Trading requires investing the necessary time to be trained as any profession requires. TSM's mission in Trading in the Stock Market is to train traders, step by step, with the support, monitoring, and personalized attention necessary to accelerate their learning curve.

TSM Academy believes that trading can change people's lives because traders are owners of their time and are able to achieve financial freedom. Moreover, the team at the TSM Academy is always clear, honest and truthful with fellow traders, without creating false expectations.

"We fight head-on against those who profess that Trading is a quick source of making money without much effort. We do not create false expectations and always highlight all the effort, focus, and learning that goes into being a successful trader. Showing you the gains, the losses, and most importantly the lessons learned and how to deal with the stock market depending on the conditions you are in." Antonio and Elie say.

In the near future, TSM Trading Academy will expand to become a worldwide reference for trading academies, in particular for Hispanics looking to become traders and change their lives.

In this growing industry of trading and academies, TSM Academy stands out from others because they are 100% independent and have nothing to do with pyramids, referrals or multi-level companies.

Additionally, TSM's classes and education sessions are live and students can interact with the trainers. The trainers perform live operations in front of the participants and provide the necessary practice and follow-up, which are key to achieving consistency in trading.

With TSM Academy, traders can access a community of traders and a team that is available to answer any questions through platforms such as Discord and WhatsApp. To join the exciting world of trading click here .

