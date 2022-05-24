In a preemptive effort to trigger post-war capital inflow into Ukraine

Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA), the flagship subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), today announced the launch of the beta version of a data analytics platform that aims to attract $1 billion in AI and DeepTech investments to Ukraine over a foreseeable period of time. DKA has previously created similar platforms that cater to DeepTech sectors in the UK and Switzerland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005872/en/

Ukrainian DeepTech ecosystem mindmap. Source: DeepTech and AI Ecosystem in Ukraine, Deep Knowledge Analytics (Interactive map) (Graphic): Business Wire)

DKA's post-war rebuilding effort aims to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs and companies in finding the right partners, raising capital and gaining access to the data, tools and expertise they need to set up and scale their businesses. The platform will also allow Ukrainian companies to automate and manage their relationships with existing and potential partners and investors.

It enables international investors to identify, assess and directly invest, choosing from 450 Ukrainian DeepTech and AI companies that were mapped in DKA's recent DeepTech and AI Ecosystem in Ukraine report. An analytical case study also details 250 investment funds and angel investors represented on the platform.

The influx of capital this platform aiming to achieve is meant to shift Ukraine's pre-war position from a tech outsourcing hub to becoming one of the leading international tech centres in Europe following the war. In 2021, Venture Capital and Private Equity investments in Ukrainian companies applying AI stood at $440.9 million, significunt increase from the drop in 2020.

According to the 2020 Oxford Government AI Readiness Index, Ukraine was the number one AI provider in Eastern Europe with 150 recognised companies.

Emma Brodina, Deputy Managing Partner at DKG, said: "Ukraine stands every chance of becoming a new DeepTech and AI hub in the heart of Europe. We are glad to assist Ukrainian companies in their fundraising by providing the first iteration of our analytical platform, which will connect investors and startups, inform investment decisions, and enhance tech innovation across the country."

A Ukrainian Startup Fund survey found that, since the start of the war 71% of Ukrainian startups haven't relocated abroad, 39% are dealing with quite a short cash runway and 28% decided to pause their operations. The DeepTech and AI platform represents the cornerstone of tech business recovery, which is a key pillar in the redevelopment of the overall Ukrainian economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005872/en/

Contacts:

Alexei Cresniov

AC@dkv.global