MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference May 25-26, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as sponsors of the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 25-26, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

MZ is a pioneer in providing full-service IR for private and publicly traded companies. The Company works with top management to support the clients' business strategy and fundamentals in six distinct product and service categories: Investor Relations Consulting & Outreach, ESG Software & Advisory, SPAC Investor Relations & IPO Advisory, Financial Media & Public Relations, Technology Solutions and Market Intelligence. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.

This year's conference will feature MZ's ESG Software & Advisory segment, designed specifically to customize ESG reporting for private and public companies, as well as ESG focused funds. ESGiQ Software is a user-friendly and visually impactful platform designed specifically to aide customized ESG reporting and identify potential greenwashing. MZ Group's ESG Advisors empower clients to obtain greater insights into best practices for green financing, developing a decarbonization strategy, and prepare to track, monitor and properly report material ESG factors to various stakeholders, rating agencies and financial media outlets.

Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference. The B. Riley Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference is the premier West Coast investment and networking event, gathering key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference features a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory.

