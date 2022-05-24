ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' VOTE HAVE BEEN APPROVED.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), was held today at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis, avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsen and meeting Chairman, and in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group's Executive Leadership Team.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the 20 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.20 per share. This dividend will be paid on 2 June 2022, the ex-date being 31 May 2022.

The Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Statutory auditor in replacement of Deloitte Associés and the renewal of the terms of office of the company Highrock S.àr.l. and of Mr. Paul SEKHRI and Mr. Piet WIGERINCK for a duration of four years, as directors. It additionally ratified the temporary appointment as a director of Mrs Karen WITTS.

During the Meeting, Mr. David LOEW, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le CHATELIER, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the group strategy, the 2021 financial performance, the financial objectives for the year 2022.

Ipsen S.A.