Zion Market Research: Insights on Global On The Go Breakfast Products Market Size & Share To Hit USD 1,768.2 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% | On The Go Breakfast Products Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The On The Go Breakfast Products Market was worth around USD 1,389.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,768.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the On The Go Breakfast Products Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the On The Go Breakfast Products Market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Go Breakfast Products Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Go Breakfast Products Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.1 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Go Breakfast Products Market was valued approximately USD 1,389.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1,768.2 Million by 2028.
- North America region's rising trend of healthy snacking is boosting the demand for nutritious breakfast choices that can be taken on the go.
- Growing desire for clean-label products is pushing the creation of on-the-go breakfast products that are additive-free, organic, and non-GMO.
- Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly as a result of an increasing population entering the formal labor market and adopting hectic lifestyles.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "On The Go Breakfast Products Market By Type (Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetable-based Products, Cereal-based Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Meat & Poultry). By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.
Go Breakfast Products Market: Overview
On-the-go breakfast items give little servings of food that may be consumed while on the go. Due to increased demand for convenience foods, the global market for on-the-go breakfast goods is expanding rapidly. In addition, Globalization, the expanding millennial population, and a hectic lifestyle are just a few of the elements driving the need for convenience foods. Consumers currently seek out novel and nutritious appetizers in their daily routine, requiring producers to capitalise on novel on-the-go products in the market. Manufacturers' increased spending on developing innovative breakfast alternatives contributes to the market's growth. Due to the increased desire for label-friendly products, the use of organic and clean-label components in these breakfast products is projected to attract a broader consumer base. Manufacturers are focused intensely on consumers' growing worries about their digestive health, which has pushed manufacturers to invest in portfolio expansion with products containing prebiotic and prebiotic components, thus driving the market's growth. The rapidly expanding distribution channel across the globe fuels the market's growth. Moreover, due to the growing number of people entering the formal job and adopting hectic schedules, on-the-go breakfast solutions are becoming more popular.
Industry Dynamics:
Go Breakfast Products Market: Growth Dynamics
Drivers:
Increased stress levels connected with sedentary lifestyles and the pressures of corporate lifestyles are assisting in the creation of on-the-go breakfast solutions. Additionally, the widespread availability of On-the-Go Breakfast Products market trends in urban distribution outlets propelled the growth of the On-the-Go Breakfast Products market trends. Rising awareness of healthy eating principles is projected to boost market expansion in the near future. Due to increased global health awareness, consumers are increasingly adopting very nutritious quick breakfast diets. Moreover, the market will be driven by an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts who seek nutritious foods on a daily basis, such as cereals and snack bars, throughout the On-the-Go Breakfast Products market forecast period. The majority of young people's money is spent on convenient ready-to-eat items. The convenience of such items contributes to an increase in the global On-the-Go Breakfast Products Market Value and Market Share. On-the-Go Breakfast Products are thought to be the handiest alternative to regular cuisine because they may be enjoyed at any time.
Restraints:
A weak distribution network, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to impede market size. Additionally, manufacturers in these regions employ specific kinds of distribution to distribute their goods to consumers, such as sociality shops, internet selling, and others, which is likely to impede industry expansion and the On-the-Go Breakfast Products Market Outlook. Price is another significant obstacle that is expected to hamper the growth of the on-the-go breakfast market, as these items are more expensive than traditional breakfast options. As a result, the high cost of on-the-go breakfast goods is projected to dampen market growth.
Global Go Breakfast Products Market: Segmentation
- On The Go Breakfast Products Market is segregated based on Type, and Distribution Channel.
By Type, the market is classified into Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetable-based Products, Cereal-based Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Meat & Poultry. The Breakfast Cereals sector accounts for the biggest market share due to rising health concerns and diet programs among consumers. The segment's rise is also being fueled by its ease of availability and ease of production. Due to the expanding trend of healthy breakfast in the region, cereal-based items such as on-the-go breakfast cereals and cereal bars have become mainstream in developed countries such as North America and Europe. The leading players are focusing on producing novel products to capitalize on the increased demand for on-the-go breakfast options, which is driving the global market. Due to the increased adoption of Western cuisine in the regions, bakery products such as breakfast cookies, sandwiches, bagels, and burgers are also gaining popularity in developing markets.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to grow rapidly due to the availability of a large range of products and the ease of making purchases under one roof. In such stores, specific aisles are designated for merchandise, offering customers a multitude of options. These mass merchandisers' discounts and offers to attract customers are also predicted to increase their sales performance. Due to the ease of purchase and home delivery choices, online retail is a growing industry that is predicted to develop rapidly in the next years.
List of Key Players of Go Breakfast Products Market:
- Nestle S.A.
- General Mills Inc.
- The Quaker Oats Company
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Danone S.A.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Baggry's India Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Go Breakfast Products Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Go Breakfast Products Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Go Breakfast Products Market Industry?
- What segments does the Go Breakfast Products Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Go Breakfast Products Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 1,389.4 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 1,768.2 Million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 4.1 % 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Danone S.A., Mondelez International, Inc., and Baggry's India Ltd.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Recent Developments:
- In 2021, India's largest food firm and leading FMCG brand, Parle Products, intends to sell morning cereals.
Regional Dominance:
- Boosting the demand for nutritious breakfast choices.
North America is predicted to rise rapidly because of people's hectic lifestyles and busy work schedules. The region's rising trend of healthy snacking is boosting the demand for nutritious breakfast choices that can be taken on the go. To accommodate the increased demand for healthy, convenient breakfast options, producers are introducing unique items. The growing desire for clean-label products is pushing the creation of on-the-go breakfast products that are additive-free, organic, and non-GMO. The growing preference for convenience food products is fueling the expansion of the market for on-the-go breakfast products.
The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly as a result of an increasing population entering the formal labor market and adopting hectic lifestyles. To save time, the growing millennial population is adopting the westernized snacking culture and choosing on-the-go breakfast goods on the market. Manufacturers are also strengthening their distribution capacities to suit the region's growing demand for on-the-go breakfast goods, which is adding to the market's overall expansion.
Global Go Breakfast Products Market is segmented as follows:
Go Breakfast Products Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Bakery Products
- Fruits & Vegetable-based Products
- Cereal-based Products
- Diary Products
- Beverages
- Meat & Poultry
Go Breakfast Products Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
Go Breakfast Products Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
