Presidency of the Republic Central African Republic Unit of Cabinet Unit-Dignity-Work No. 010 PR/DIRCAB/22

Central African Republic, Central Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Just 31 days ago, the Central African Republic was the first African country to adopt Bitcoin as a reference/payment coin and the first in the world to unanimously adopt the law governing cryptocurrencies. After the National Assembly wrote a new page in the history books, the President of the Republic, the Head of State, His Excellency Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra promulgated Law no. 22.004 of April 22, 2022, which regulates cryptocurrency in the Central African Republic, making Bitcoin the official digital currency in the Central African Republic. This is a first step on to possibly open up incredible development opportunities for our country.





Representation of Central African Republic acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment coin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8800/125119_cfc1d850f4f539a3_001full.jpg.

Soon, the President of the Republic, the Head of State, His Excellency Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, will launch SANGO - the first Crypto Initiative, a national project designed to set a new visionary landmark on the world map and may provide a possible opportunity for all who believe in crypto investments.

"For us, a formal economy is no longer an option. An impenetrable bureaucracy keeps us stuck in systems that do not give us a chance to perform. The solution was to rethink our economic philosophy. We will move toward a new stage with the launch of the Sango project, an ambitious, innovative and surprising initiative, designed to possibly transform our country," said the President of the Republic, Head of State, His Excellency Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

The SANGO project goes beyond politics and administration, asserting itself as a possible new way of economic governance and a strategic alternative digital investment vehicle, with adaptability, specific to the new digital age. Bitcoin and blockchain technologies have the potential to reshape the world of finance.





SANGO LOGO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8800/125119_cfc1d850f4f539a3_002full.jpg.

SANGO is not just a project; it is a complex concept that will give a new dimension to the way technology is used to create modern, attractive and sustainable communities. The fact that this initiative - a pioneer in the field - was born in the heart of Africa, is a surprise to many, but not to Central Africans or to those who know the potential of this land and its untapped riches, those who understand the need for change, who look to the future.

The objectives of "SANGO" are building the first legal Crypto Hub in the heart of Africa and enhancing the crypto experience with a move to take Bitcoin to the next level is complemented by what could become the most unconventional space in the world - a Crypto Island.

"The process by which we began to transform our country opens up possible opportunities for visionary people. The Crypto Hub, the next generation Bitcoin and the Crypto Island become the tools with which we will possibly reshape the future of our country. My great wish is for this project to be accessible to all, to open new avenues, to be an example to the world, and for the possible benefits to become vectors of economic performance for our country," said the President of the Republic, Head of State, Excellency His Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

For a better understanding of the project, we invite you to access SANGO.ORG, the platform that presents all of the details pertaining to the vision for the Central African Republic's future. The project is presented for the first time, with all relevant information, stating its objectives, structure and the legal framework that applies to it.

Written in Bangui, 23 May 2022

Minister of State, Cabinet Director at the Presidency of the Republic

Obed NAMSIO

Contact Details-

Full Name- Flavia Covaciu(Superuniverse)

Contact Email- office@isucces.ro

Submitted by-

Full Name- Raghav Gupta

Contact Email- gupta.raghav2012@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125119