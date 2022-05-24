Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: A2P2HK ISIN: FR0013505062 
Tradegate
23.05.22
17:15 Uhr
3,256 Euro
+0,008
+0,25 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2022
TECHNICOLOR: Update on Technicolor Creative Studios' spin off

PRESS RELEASE

Update on Technicolor Creative Studios' spin off

Paris (France), May24th, 2022 - Technicolor(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today updating the market on the process of its spin off of Technicolor Creative Studios ("TCS").

The Company continues to make progress on the execution of the spin off and the refinancing announced on February 24th, 2022, and confirms its target to complete the distribution of 65% of TCS shares (the "Distribution") in the third quarter of 2022. In light of current market conditions and the narrow market window available ahead of the June 30th, 2022 shareholder meeting to execute the debt refinancing, the Company has opted for a more flexible sequencing aiming at optimizing the outcome of the ongoing refinancing process. Over the course of Q3 2022, as the refinancing is secured, the Group will hold a shareholders' meeting related to the Distribution.
Technicolor SA Shareholders' meeting to approve the 2021 accounts along with necessary resolutions to run its ordinary operations is still scheduled on June 30th, 2022, whose notice (Avis de réunion) will be made public on May 25th, 2022.

Indicative Timetable

Capital Market Day for Technicolor Ex-TCS and TCS
Technicolor's Shareholders' meeting
H1 2022 results
Technicolor's Distribution Shareholders' Meeting
Distribution of the TCS shares		June 14th, 2022
June 30th, 2022
July 28th, 2022
Q3, 2022
Q3, 2022

###

Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrementuniversel) has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 5, 2022, under number D-22-0237 and an amendment to the 2021 URD has been filed with the AMF on April 29, 2022, under number D-22-0237-A01.

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor RelationsMedia
Alexandra Fichelson

Alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.com		Catherine Kuttner

catherine.kuttner@technicolor.com

Nathalie Feld

nfeld@image7.fr (mailto:nfeld@image7.fr)


Attachment

  • 2022-05-24 CP Update Spinoff-VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fab5416-4fb9-40ca-8c99-e71c7c1708e4)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
