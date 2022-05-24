Universal Green Group CEO Hemal Doshi to Address the EV Charging Industry at Electrify Expo

Universal Green Group CEO on EV Experts Panel, "Leading the Charge, and So Much More"

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Universal Green Group CEO Hemal Doshi will participate in the panel discussion, "Leading the Charge, and So Much More" at the Electrify Expo on June 3 in Long Beach, CA. Doshi will speak about the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on Electrify Expo's Industry Day.

The Electrify Expo attendees will learn about the EV market from keynote speakers, panelists and conferences, test drive and tour EVs and browse exhibits.

Doshi will be speaking on the panel "Leading the Charge, and So Much More," addressing opportunities for renewable and sustainable energy globally and the impacts they may have on consumer experiences and behavior, particularly for EV owners. The focus will be on accommodating their needs while practicing responsible energy production and electrification within businesses, media and commerce.

"I am honored to be chosen as a panel member for Industry Day at the Electrify Expo to share our vision for the future of EV charging as well as the challenges and opportunities for the industry," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal Green Group. "For example, as EV penetration increases rapidly, we foresee considerable impact to the current power distribution infrastructure, a strong need for lower priced EVs and continued need for government incentives to support the rapid growth of the nationwide charging network."

Universal Green Group was founded in 2009 by Doshi as part of his vision for producing sustainable and eco-conscious energy products. Doshi has built solar farms and a solar energy business, including three solar farms that generate power for the Texas grid, and a residential development with built-in green energy features. In 2019, the company launched its Universal EV Chargers division to focus on the U.S. EV charging infrastructure.

The Electrify Expo is a five-segment event that travels across the nation with shows in Long Beach, Seattle, New York, Miami and Austin. However, the Electrify Expo will only offer Industry Day at the Long Beach and Austin shows. The broad span of locations and dates gives attendees in surrounding areas a chance to attend the largest electric vehicle conference and show in North America. In addition, Universal Green Group will have a presence at all five shows across the nation this year.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL GREEN GROUP:

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a national leader in sustainable green services, products, technology and projects. Focused on supplying a better future for generations to come, Universal Green Group continuously strives for the utilization and adoption of green technology while making their products the most reliable and financially viable for their customers. Universal Green Group's portfolio of brands includes Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar System and Universal Green Developers. For more information on Universal Green Group, please visit www.UniversalGreenGroup.com or call (866)350-2738.

