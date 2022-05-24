Juniper Advisory Adds George Brown as a Senior Advisor

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Juniper Advisory announced that Dr. George Brown joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Brown led Portland's eight-hospital Legacy Health for nine years where he oversaw record growth, increasing net revenue by $1 billion during his tenure. As CEO, Brown expanded into health insurance, developed the system's urgent care offerings, led the addition of Randall Children's Hospital and partnered with other Portland health systems to create the Unity Center for Behavioral Health. Additionally, Brown oversaw Legacy's efforts to address homelessness, leading a group of five other Portland health organizations to fund a new clinic, mental health and addiction services, employment assistance and build 379 units of housing.

During his time at Legacy, the system grew to eight hospitals from six, achieved the largest market share in northwest Oregon and expanded its workforce by 40 percent to 12,000 employees, including significant medical staff growth. Brown's tenure at Legacy was marked by high physician satisfaction and patient quality outcomes. Legacy also added 20 urgent care clinics under the Legacy-GoHealth banner.

Brown came to Legacy from MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, where he served as COO, after a long career as a gastroenterologist and service in the military. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, a year after he became a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He retired from active-duty service as Brigadier General.

Brown serves on the Boards of the Marshfield Clinic Health System, one of the largest private, multispecialty group practices in the United States, and PacificSource Health Plans, serving members in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"George has a national reputation of success earned by focusing on patients and social determinants of health," noted Rex Burgdorfer, Partner at Juniper Advisory. "George is an excellent addition to our activities in the Pacific Northwest market. It is an honor to work with him in advancing our client's missions and meeting the needs of their organizations."

"Juniper understands the challenges facing community hospitals and how to structure partnerships that result in improved access and care. I am excited to join the team," said Brown.

"George's track record at Legacy speaks for itself, but it's his compassion to improving the healthcare delivery system that sets him apart" added, Jordan ShieldsJuniper Partner. "The dedication that George and our other distinguished Senior Advisors bring to our clients is inspiring."

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused on providing not-for-profit organizations with expert guidance related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 200 of the nation's leading hospital companies on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the industry. The firm has offices in Chicago, Boston, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Additional information about Juniper Advisory can be found at www.juniperadvisory.com.

