Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFEP ISIN: CA36117T1003 Ticker-Symbol: AUN1 
Tradegate
24.05.22
16:06 Uhr
0,559 Euro
+0,002
+0,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5430,56524.05.
0,5450,56724.05.
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2022 | 23:44
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fury Gold Mines: Fury Gold Announces Shareholder Meeting Proxy Circular, Director Retirement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its shareholders meeting management information proxy circular ("Circular") for its June 29, 2022, annual general shareholders meeting ("AGM"). The Circular is available for download at www.sedar.com and contains disclosure about the Company's goals, governance, performance, and compensation policies. The Circular proposes the re-election of 5 directors for the ensuing year and the reappointment of its auditors. The Company's Chair, Ivan Bebek is retiring from the Board prior to the AGM but will remain supportive in an advisory capacity.

CEO Tim Clark commented, "On behalf of the Fury Gold team I want to thank Ivan for the vision and hard work that led to the creation of this uniquely Canadian-focused advanced multi-project gold company. His ongoing experience, enthusiasm, and support in a less formal advisory role will continue to be of great value to us."

Chair Ivan Bebek responded, "Under Tim's leadership Fury Gold is now well capitalized and poised for growth. I now want to focus on the last of the companies that we spun off from Fury in October 2020, Coppernico Metals Inc., which I am sure continues to have many shareholders in common with Fury. Helping to build Fury Gold has been immensely fulfilling for me and I look forward to continuing my support to the management team as needed. I also could not be more confident in the Fury Board members who have taken it so far in such a short period of time."

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando
Tel: (778) 729-0600
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702589/Fury-Gold-Announces-Shareholder-Meeting-Proxy-Circular-Director-Retirement

FURY GOLD MINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.