Harvest LLP: Cultivating Commercial Real Estate Success: Introducing Harvest

New Bicoastal Law Firm Focuses on Client Service, Talent and Technology to Serve Top-Tier Clients

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Harvest LLP, driven by the desire to support a post-peak-pandemic workplace while helping commercial real estate clients capitalize on opportunities and achieve results, announced its opening today. The non-traditional law firm is debuting with 16 legal professionals, including seven partners across three states, who have negotiated billions of dollars in real estate transactions. Poised for further growth and expansion, the firm is also launching with a well-established client base that includes some of the country's preeminent commercial real estate owners, developers and investors.

Before establishing Harvest, founding partners David Alvarado, Fernando Landa and Eoin Gubbins were partners at CGS3 Law and previously worked together at Allen Matkins. As they launch Harvest, they are joined by partners Christopher Rizza, Michael Rivera, Jamie Altman Buggy and Brandt Hollander. Together, this dynamic group of veteran real estate practitioners is creating a firm that prioritizes recruiting the best talent and employing state-of-the-art technology to support and optimize its team members and real estate clients nationwide.

"We wanted to build something truly great with people who want to be the best and who share a consistent vision and values. We've already welcomed tremendous talent to the roster and look forward to creating an amazing work culture together," Alvarado said. "Our commercial real estate clients know that we understand their business, people, competitors and goals and we tailor our guidance to their individual needs."

Joining the partners is an equally esteemed group of senior counsel including Cheryl Nieman Brechlin and Stephanie Sweat and associates Lee Kaplan and Maeve McVeigh. Harvest's team of paralegals includes Tracy Hall, Telma Altoon, Theresa Cisneros and Jennifer Keating-Wolk. In addition, Kate Anderson serves as director of marketing and finance.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the practice of law and changed what is possible, which is why we're supporting the next generation of commercial real estate law leaders with a tech-forward, cohesive culture based on mutual respect that will yield better results for our people, and thus, our clients," Landa added.

Harvest attorneys advise clients primarily in the following areas: commercial leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, finance, development, land use, construction and joint venture agreements.

"We are nimble and passionate. Harvest provides clients with a truly exceptional legal platform to help them meet their goals," Gubbins said. "Our track record of bringing large deals to a successful conclusion for the real estate industry's biggest players gives us the experience and know-how to provide a level of legal services that exceed those available at even the largest and most prestigious law firms."

The Harvest team has built a deep network of industry resources and market knowledge. The firm also has a robust distressed property workouts and property management practice, as well as a litigation team that is highly skilled at resolving disputes before they reach the courthouse steps.

"We are a diverse group of individuals who have come together with the common goal of providing our clients with exceptional service and results," Rizza added. "It is our collective and assorted experience, education and backgrounds that allow us to adeptly recognize market trends, spot issues and provide our clients with reliable advice to cultivate and protect their assets."

# # #

Harvest is the reward of persistent hard work coming to fruition. Experts in their field, Harvest is grounded in experience, vision, integrity, authenticity and determination. Harvest's mission is to help clients do things better so they can reap more of what they sow. The firm is a collection of trusted business advocates, not just lawyers, helping clients solve problems, maximize negotiation leverage, build momentum, grow relationships and bring deals to close. Learn more at www.harvestllp.com.

CONTACT:

April Enriquez, PR Consultant

+18058164833

aenriquez@tw2marketing.com

SOURCE: Harvest LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702538/Cultivating-Commercial-Real-Estate-Success-Introducing-Harvest