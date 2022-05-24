The service centralizes event planning to reduce the stress of event planning

Oxford, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Slashy Market, the innovative on-demand event planning marketplace is set to launch in four major global markets: South Korea, Spain, the United States, and Great Britain.





Slashy Market is a new on-demand peer-to-peer marketplace that makes event planning easier than ever. With Slashy, you can rent, sell, donate, and buy event equipment, outfits, food, tickets, and venues. This makes it easy for anyone to throw the perfect event without going through multiple vendors.

Current Oxford student and Slashy developer, U Jin, has a unique perspective on the Las Vegas event market. Coming from a city where entertainment and events are the core financial ecosystem, she has seen first-hand the challenges that can arise when planning and attending parties. Her experiences working with women in business on campus and with the Olympics taught her valuable information about event planning, from small-scale college events to global-scale events.

The events industry is a rapidly growing sector, with a projected CAGR of 13.48% from 2021 to 2028. However, the industry faces several challenges, including high operational costs, a decentralized system, and sustainability. Slashy is targeting these issues with its innovative approach to event management. By streamlining the process and providing a centralized platform for event planning, Slashy Market aims to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. In addition, the company is committed to sustainable practices, using recycled materials, and offsetting carbon emissions. Slashy Market's comprehensive approach to event management is helping to drive the industry forward and meet the challenges of the future.





Slashy provides a platform for users of all sorts, allowing them the opportunity not only to rent out their equipment or sell goods they already have, but also to find new ways to start or expand a business. Slashy's system is more affordable and sustainable than current market offerings for event planning.

For more information, visit slashymarket.com and follow Slashy on social media.

