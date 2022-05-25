Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, announced today that it will report Q1 2022 financial results ended March 31, 2022 before market open on May 31, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern / 8:00 AM Pacific time. Paul Antoniadis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Leong, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Toll-Free: 1-888-396-8049 International: +1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID: 90874847

Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after its completion through to June 30, 2022. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:

investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

