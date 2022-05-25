Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2022 | 01:20
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ginger Beef Corporation Announces Appointment of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Ginger Beef Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GB) is pleased to announce the appointment on May 21, 2022 of Moonkyu Lee, of Calgary, Alberta, as a director of the Corporation .

Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, degree. He is currently a Field Application Specialist for an Ontario based corporation and previously held positions in Ontario as a Technical Sales Representative and, prior to that, in Alberta as a Product Marketing Specialist.

About Ginger Beef Corporation

The Corporation's operations include Ginger Beef Express Ltd. ("Express") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ginger Beef Choice Ltd. ("Choice"). Express is a franchisor of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta and is the holding company for Choice. Express has developed takeout and delivery units, full-service restaurants as well as food court concepts. Choice is a federally inspected manufacturer of fresh and frozen Chinese food items for wholesalers in Canada.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Stanley Leung
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 272-8088
Email: info@gingerbeef.com

SOURCE: Ginger Beef Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702598/Ginger-Beef-Corporation-Announces-Appointment-of-Director

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.