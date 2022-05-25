IntelliCentrics (6819.HK) the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link GO!, BioBytes and BioBytes Visitor, today announced Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics has joined IntelliCentrics' SEC³URE Ethos, the largest healthcare community built on trust. IntelliCentrics is providing medical staff credentialing for its short-term acute care hospital physicians in Dallas.

"We are extremely excited about how IntelliCentrics 'trust as technology' transforms the entire medical credentialing process taking it out of the expense column and helping us drive revenue," said Rob Turner, interim CEO of Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics. "Digitizing virtually the entire credentialing process on a single technology helps us improve quality of care while reducing costs in new and interesting ways. IntelliCentrics' 15 years of experience was obvious from our first meeting."

SEC³URE Ethos is a fully integrated, end-to-end platform digitizing and replacing the slow, error-prone, manual credentialing process for everyone participating in the delivery of care. With a digital credential solution known as the SEC³URE Passport, healthcare facilities of all types gain total control of their facilities with increased analytics and insights which are virtually impossible to obtain from their incumbent processes. Over 10,000 locations of care rely on the SEC³URE Passport to lower the cost of delivery, accelerate revenue, and improve patient outcomes while saving 90 percent for all stakeholders.

"Our focus has always been on improving safety and operational efficiencies to ensure excellent patient outcomes," said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. "In response to the increasing need for efficiencies across healthcare, IntelliCentrics is making significant investments in our technology and our employees. We welcome Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics to the SEC³URE Ethos, and it's great that they are in our backyard. This is an exciting time for us all, as we continue to grow healthcare's largest platform community built on trust."

Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics, part of the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System, opened a 24-hour emergency room in March 2021, serving the residents of greater Dallas. Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics offers state-of-the-art diagnostics, surgical suites, multi-specialty clinics and private patient rooms.

"IntelliCentrics takes over the credentialing burden, freeing up time and resources at our facilities while giving us back better data and information on our operations. This is very important and allows us to remain at the forefront of compassionate care," said Turner.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 10,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the largest healthcare community built on trust, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

About Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics

Advanced Dallas Hospital Clinics offer 24-hour emergency rooms, an advanced diagnostics center and full-service acute care specifically tailored to serve the residents of greater Dallas. From its welcoming, hotel-style reception area to the upscale private rooms, Advanced Dallas combines an easily accessed location with leading edge medicine and personalized care. Visit www.advanceddallas.com for more information.

