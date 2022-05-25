The elected representatives and other Guadeloupean stakeholders fully support the organisation of the event

One year before the 1st International Rum Summit is planned to be held in Gosier, Guadeloupe, the founders of the SIR, their first partners and the Mayor of Le Gosier are inviting elected representatives, institutions, private organisations and the driving forces of the territory to support the event. One objective: to unite Guadeloupean political, economic and educational ecosystems around a world-class event of undeniable significance industry, training and employment wise) in the region.

The global rum ecosystem brought together to promote the development of the sector

The 1st International Rum Summit will be the meeting place for facilitating opportunities between all rum actors to sustain economic growth and employment creation, but also develop training programs.

The summit will bring together more than 1000 participants, +20 producing countries and 30 international speakers. The SIR intends to bring together politicians, institutions, production and distribution professionals from all continents to promote talent and know-how, develop international cooperation and bring a wind of innovation to the rum industry.

3 days of meetings, debates and conferences aiming to:

Generate a sustainable and responsible industrial model for the sector,

model for the sector, Develop international cooperation between producers/distributors/buyers,

between producers/distributors/buyers, Promote innovations and start-ups in the production sector,

in the production sector, Present public policies to support the sector,

to support the sector, Present the world of mixology.

For many producer countries, a driving force for young people training and employment to drive major economic impact

The creation of degree courses and professional trainings to match the sector manpower needs will be a central topic. An ambitious project that will target young people as a priority. Specific meetings and track will focus on

Raising awareness among young people of the international training and employment opportunities in the sector,

of the international training and employment opportunities in the sector, Officially laying the foundations for a degree course at universities and Grandes Ecoles Institutes,

Promoting job placement exchange programs.

Mobilise public authorities, institutions and private partners around a unifying project for Guadeloupe and the Overseas Territories

From the Gosier City Hall (SIR host), the organisers and first partners gathered around the mayor Mr. Cédric Cornet to officially present the event and encourage officials, institutions and private organisations to endorse the Summit. This gathering was instrumental to create a momentum for laying economic, industrial development and employment of young people in Guadeloupe.

Patrick Loger, founding president of SIR: "By publicly supporting the SIR, our compatriots and partners can seize a unique opportunity to express their commitment to promote the French Overseas culture and economy, with immense beneficial impacts, particularly for developing employment and the future of our young people. We are counting on the support of elected representatives, institutions and companies and invite them to join us in supporting the SIR from today already."

Business France, Pôle emploi, Corsair, Crédit Agricole Guadeloupe, CREDDI first partners Several institutions and private organisations have already formalised their support for the event. They are contributing to the Summit organisation and will be present to share their vision and experience of issues such as employment, education and support for entrepreneurship in the Rum sector. Institutions and private organisations can publicly offer their support by reaching out to the SIR by mail

For more info head to www.therumsummit.com

