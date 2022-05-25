Signant Health: Signant Introduces Oncology Complete, Featuring Comprehensive Clinical Technology for Optimizing Modern Oncology Trials

The single-source approach offers sponsors and CROs modernized, oncology-focused solutions to optimize patient data collection and trial management

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, introduced today a new solution bundle to address specific challenges and evolving needs in oncology clinical research. Leveraging Signant's experience in nearly 1,000 oncology trials, the company's new offering - Oncology Complete - combines proven trial optimization technologies with dedicated, in-house clinical expertise to meet the full requirements of oncology studies while simplifying trial management.

The integrated package includes Signant's SmartSignals eCOA, eConsent, and RTSM software solutions, to deliver a more intuitive and predictable study experience for all stakeholders. At its core is a highly versatile eCOA solution, which fully meets the changing regulatory expectations for patient-reported outcomes measurement in cancer trials, enabling at-home or at-site assessments as well as built-in patient engagement and video visit features to promote a simplified patient experience.

For investigative sites, automated data record creation and reconciliation features streamline workflows while promoting protocol adherence such as ensuring compliance with inclusion/exclusion criteria. Finally, Oncology Complete enables efficient, single-contract procurement and accelerated study launches to help sponsors and clinical research organizations meet strategic operational goals.

"As an established leader in eClinical solutions and scientific expertise for traditional and decentralized oncology research for more than twenty years, Signant already offered a comprehensive array of solutions few other providers can match," commented Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer. "Now with Oncology Complete, we're offering a full-featured oncology evidence generation platform combined with Signant's expert service and support, all under one contract. From patient-reported outcomes data capture to informed consent, patient engagement, video visits and medication management, our single-source approach enables sponsors to conduct simple and complex trials efficiently and cost-effectively."

Signant's Oncology Complete solution, available now, can be applied to any oncology program from early-phase, local studies to pivotal multinational trials.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 (610).400-4141