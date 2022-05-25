A.L.I. Technologies Inc.: XTURISMO Limited Edition is unveiled during Top Marques Monaco 2022

PARIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A.L.I. Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that XTURISMO Limited Edition will be present at the Top Marques Monaco Show from June 8 to 12, 2022 for the global launch of the world's first practical hoverbike.

In development since 2017 by A.L.I. Technologies Inc., XTURISMO Limited Edition was born from the desire to offer a new experience and unparalleled sensations of moving through the air. With its hybrid propeller propulsion system consisting of a combustion engine and four electric motors, the XTURISMO Limited Edition is able to fly 40 minutes, and up to 100 km/h.

Although not yet approved for public use* and limited to circuit practice, the XTURISMO Limited Edition is already positioned as the new icon of the next generation of air mobility; for "those who seek new frontiers of travel".

Price: 77,700,000 JPY - US$777,000

Dimensions: 3.7m (L) x 2.4m (W) x 1.5m (H)

Weight: 300 (kg)

Units Available: 200

Website: https://www.xturismo.com/

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPP6jQKTqCRXpAmyfZ-94VQ

*exception: it could be used by rescue teams to reach hard-to-reach areas in times of disaster.

About A.L.I. Technologies Inc.

XTURISMO Limited Edition x Top Marques Monaco 2022

Dates: June 8 to 12, 2022

Location: Grimaldi Forum 10, Av. Princesse-Grace MC 98000 MONACO

Stand: Stand F5 in the presence of Shuhei Komatsu, Representative Director Chairman and Kazuo Miura, Director.

Highlight: Inauguration and opening ceremony on June 9, 2022 from 10 to 12 a.m.

We at A.L.I. Technologies envision a society in which cars, motorcycles, and UAVs can traverse the skies freely. Our limited edition hoverbike, XTURISMO, is pioneering the air mobility industry, and will let you experience the world like never before. This is the first step to the air mobility society of the future.

Official website: https://ali.jp/en/

Interviews available (on request)

Shuhei Komatsu, Representative Director Chairman

Kazuo Miura, Director.

Availability of pilot's seat experience

MEDIA CONTACT - XTURISMO Limited Edition :

info@ali.jp

