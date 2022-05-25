GBSB Global Business School Adopts Symplicity CSM to Expand Career Readiness

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, wellbeing, and success, is excited to announce its newest partnership with GBSB Global Business School in Malta, Spain and online.

Globally recognised as a premiere business school teaching state-of-the-art programs at the bachelor, master, and MBA degree levels, GBSB Global Business School (GBSB) is focused on building an all-encompassing, inspiring learning environment that provides students with the necessary support, resources, and attention needed to succeed across different areas. GBSB Global continuously attracts students from across the world, with a diverse student population representing over 100 nationalities combined with dedicated faculty with real-world experience as CEOs or business owners themselves.

Having established the new Careers, Alumni, & Entrepreneurship Center (CAEC), GBSB Global has shown it is focused on its students' professional self-assessment, employability skills, and successful career launches. Aligned with its goals, this new department turned to Symplicity to ensure GBSB Global can offer a full range of services, providing students with a user-friendly, automated experience that works for all.

With Symplicity, GBSB Global can better support its students through academic and career journeys, communicate more effectively with students and employers, enhance corporate and student engagement, optimise workflows for student support, and more. Most importantly, with Symplicity's robust data gathering and automation, GBSB Global can gain better insights in student career outcomes through standardised processes and reporting.

"Together with Symplicity, GBSB Global aims to provide the best learning tools and resources available on the market to be able to prepare the real changemakers of tomorrow," said Xavier Arola, Head of CAEC and G-Accelerator Director at GBSB Global.

With the support of Symplicity CSM, GBSB Global will be able to create a solid resource database and extend its operations to support current students and alumni.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome GBSB Global into the Symplicity network," said Thomas Jepsen, President, International of Symplicity. "By optimising its career readiness programs, all in one platform, GBSB Global will be able to enhance employability skills of its students and increase internship and job opportunities, while providing a holistic picture of a student's future career journey. GBSB Global has continued to be an innovative, global higher education institution and we are thrilled to be in its company."

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global leader in student employability and engagement software solutions to more than 2,000 colleges and universities. Symplicity's SaaS platform supports the full student experience, including early talent recruiting, accessibility, wellbeing and behavioral intervention. These solutions empower higher education clients to enhance a student's ability to stay in school, graduate and secure a first job. Learn more at www.symplicity.com.

About GBSB Global

GBSB Global Business School is an internationally accredited business school with campuses in Spain, Malta and online that provides business education in English to students from around the world and prepares future graduates to launch a successful career globally.

GBSB Global Business School supports high standards in business education validated by numerous international accreditation bodies such as ASIC, ECBE, ACBSP. The institution is recognized for applying an innovative approach by using learning-by-doing, design thinking, simulation business games and practical company visits in the learning process.

MEDIA CONTACT

Helena Okolicsanyi

Senior Marketing Specialist

hokolicsanyi@symplicity.com