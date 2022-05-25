Huhtamäki Oyj publishes Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ, PRESS RELEASE, 25.5.2022 AT 12:05 (EEST)

Huhtamaki launches a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework and incorporates sustainability in the company's financing

The Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (the "SLB Framework") is issued in accordance with the International Capital Markets Association's (ICMA) Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020. The SLB Framework is designed to support the future issuance of sustainability-linked securities by Huhtamaki. For the securities issued under the SLB Framework, the interest rate, or other financial characteristics, of a security will change if Huhtamaki fails to meet the predefined sustainability performance target at an agreed testing date for a designated sustainability performance indicator.

"The SLB Framework enables us to place our sustainability ambitions also at the heart of the financing strategy. By directly linking sustainability performance to our financing cost, we send a most convincing message to investors on our commitment to the company's sustainability agenda" says Thomas Geust, CFO, Huhtamäki Oyj

"The SLB Framework speaks to how we embed sustainability in everything we do, including finance. It is a clear indication of how serious we are about delivering on our ambition to become the first choice in sustainability packaging solutions. We have set ourselves some tough objectives as part of that and we welcome the fact that these have been recognized and acknowledged in the process to obtain this Framework. This is another validation of the strength of our commitment and our ability to deliver on it" says Thomasine Kamerling, EVP Sustainability and Communications, Huhtamäki Oyj

The SLB Framework and Second Party Opinion are published at Huhtamaki's website: https://www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors/financial-information/debt-investors/

