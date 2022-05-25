Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, officially announced a strategic partnership with APENFT, a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. This collaboration allows users to get access to and trade NFTs on Poloniex through the newly integrated one-stop NFT marketplace.

APENFT marketplace goes live on the Poloniex website and mobile app on May 25th. Users can get exclusive rights on Poloniex by obtaining Genesis NFT and TRON ecosystem NFTs according to their trading volume. Click here for more details.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with APENFT to directly contribute to the building of the NFT space and the metaverse," said Shaun Scovil, General Manager of Poloniex. "This partnership leverages our shared potential to increase the reach of NFTs and further develop the industry. NFTs in particular are exciting, because they have such a wide range of potential applications. When the metaverse arrives, NFTs will be a big part of that brave new world."

APENFT aims to transform world-class artwork from being elite-exclusive items to something that is accessible to everyone. APENFT is backed by the TRON network's underlying technology to provide secure, reliable, efficient, and decentralized services. The marketplace features zero initial transaction fees and minimal gas fees to encourage NFT artists and developers to use the platform.

"We are very excited to reach the partnership with Poloniex. It is a great opportunity for both APENFT and Poloniex to build a metaverse in the crypto market," said the Director of APENFT, Sydney Xiong. "Committed to spearheading the metaverse era, APENFT will continuously support promising creators with meta and real exhibitions, as well as invest and incubate marvelous NFT and GameFi projects all around the world. With the extensive experience of Poloniex, together we will expand the global crypto market, and explore even more potential for the world of metaverse."

Poloniex has been operating for more than 8 years and strives to provide an outstanding experience to its users. It is committed to enabling people all over the world to truly participate in the global economy and enjoy convenient financial services. By integrating the APENFT marketplace with minimal gas fees, Poloniex is helping drive the mass adoption of NFTs and build a more compelling metaverse.

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency exchange. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Russian.

About APENFT

APENFT Marketplace is a multichain metaverse, gamefi, and NFT trading platform built on TRON, BSC, and Ethereum. It features BTFS decentralized storage, and is interoperable via BitTorrent Chain. This platform will be an important pillar in the adoption of NFT technology.

