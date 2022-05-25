DGAP-News: FRX Innovations Inc

FRX Innovations' Nofia Sustainable Green Flame Retardants Outperforms Legacy Flame Retardants in High Growth Lithium-Ion Battery Application



FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) is pleased to announce that its Nofia flame retardant has been selected for its high performance level as well as its sustainability attributes in lithium-ion battery casings. Notoxicom products, powered by Nofia, were developed by Polymer Compounders Ltd of the UK and chosen by battery producer Super B of the Netherlands, for its new category of lithium-ion batteries. Nofia has recently received green certifications from the ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO organizations, which provide customers and brand owners alike, the assurance that they need not compromise on environmental safety to achieve fire safety, all the while achieving performance levels not previously possible with legacy flame retardants. The parties involved in this groundbreaking innovation provided additional details as follows: Super B, part of the clean energy conglomerate Koolen Industries, announced that its new lithium iron phosphate battery uses the recently launched Notoxicom grade of FR PC/ABS developed by Polymer Compounders Limited (UK). Marten Zilvold, Product Manager at Super B, explained that, "This new development of our already successful battery range will add further to its green credentials and contribute to the continuing growth in applications such as power sports, marine, industrial and other recreational." The new Super B battery cases have been developed with partners Kedu Polymers Industries BV, Klein Mechaniek BV (Toolmaker/Moulder) and Super B (OEM) utilizing the Moldex flow simulation software. The software was fed with measured data characterizing the excellent processing performance of Notoxicom, and the design was then optimized for the best characteristics of Notoxicom, i.e. broad temperature processing range in combination with excellent flow. The resulting lower pressures in the tool allowed the use of only one hot runner, whereas two hot runners were needed with standard FR PC/ABS. Stephen Blair, Technical Manager at Polymer Compounders Limited, explained that this was precisely the type of sustainability-focused application that Notoxicom is targeted at, "We could not be more excited at this development. Notoxicom advances the design space where non-Halogen FR PC/ABS or FR PC/ASA can be used. Its HDT is typically 25C to 30C higher than comparable grades of FR PC/ABS, and it is firmly targeted at existing applications of ABS containing brominated flame retardants, which are being threatened in some uses by new EcoDesign regulations soon to be implemented across the EU and in other examples being deselected by ESG focused OEMs." Further information about Notoxicom can be found here: https://polymer-compounders.com/en/notoxicom-product-family/. Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations said, "This development is fully aligned with our strategy of disrupting segments of the flame retardant polymer industry sensitive to the sustainability demands of OEM's, regulatory bodies and Green NGOs, all the while delivering performance levels not possible with legacy flame retardant products." These include applications in electric vehicles, medical equipment, and consumer electronics. All FRX's flame retardants are polymers and contain no halogens. Additional information: FRX Innovations: https://www.frx-innovations.com/ Kedu Polymers: https://www.kedupolymers.com/en/ Polymer Compounders Limited: https://polymer-compounders.com/en/ Super B: https://www.super-b.com/en Contact Details Investor Relations Graham Farrell +1 416-842-9003 ir@frx-innovations.com Media Inquiries Joseph Grande +1 413-684-2463 joe@jgrandecommunications.com Polymer Compounders Limited Media Inquiries James Houlder +44 (0)191 378 3737 j.houlder@polymer-compounders.co.uk Sales Inquiries Richard Clay +44 (0) 7932 52 03 15 r.clay@polymer-compounders.co.uk About FRX Innovations FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame retardant plastics and additives market. Nofia is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the safety and/or efficacy of Nofia flame retardants. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Contact Details FRX Innovations Mike Goode +1 978-244-9500 mgoode@frxpolymers.com

